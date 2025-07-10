Nigeria: Police Roll Out Massive Security Measures for July 12 Local Govt Elections in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a comprehensive security measures ahead of the July 12, 2025 Local Government Elections, including a statewide restriction on vehicular movement and the deployment of security personnel across all polling units and collation centres in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The State's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed to journalists that the security arrangements were in collaboration with other agencies under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), and were aimed at ensuring a peaceful, safe, and credible election process.

He remarked that vehicular movement will be completely restricted from 3:00am to 3:00pm on Election Day, Saturday, July 12, which applies to all roads and waterways within Lagos State.

He, however, noted that "Only vehicles offering essential services including medical emergencies, fire services, and those on election duty will be exempt, provided they are duly accredited by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC)."

Meanwhile, the Police Command further announced the enforcement of prohibition of Armed Escorts and Security Aides at polling units and collation centres, ban on the use of sirens and covered number plates except for essential and accredited vehicles.

Also, the mandatory use of LASIEC-issued identification tags for all personnel involved in the election process, including security operatives, election observers, and journalists.

He, however, warned that violators of any of the guidelines would face arrest and prosecution.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assured Lagosians that police personnel, alongside other security and safety operatives, were under strict instructions to be professional, respectful, and firm in enforcing election security protocols.

"All officers have been briefed to observe human rights while ensuring compliance with electoral laws," the statement said, urging residents to adjust travel plans and cooperate fully with security personnel.

CP Jimoh, in a stern warning to political thugs, miscreants, and anyone plotting to disrupt the election said, "The Police and other security agencies will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any individual or group attempting to destabilise the process."

Additionally, parents and political party leaders were advised to caution their wards and supporters, respectively, while residents were encouraged to report suspicious activity to the police via emergency phone numbers: 08063299264 or 08065154338.