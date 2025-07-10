Liberia: Boakai Urges Trump Administration to Conduct Mineral Survey in Liberia to Boost U.S. Investment

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the United States government to send experts to Liberia to conduct a comprehensive survey of the country's mineral resources as part of a broader appeal to attract U.S. investment and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump and selected African leaders on Wednesday, July 9, President Boakai emphasisedized Liberia's potential as a resource-rich nation eager to strengthen its longstanding ties with the United States through meaningful economic partnerships.

"Liberia has a lot of minerals," President Boakai told Mr. Trump.

"One of the things we have asked of you, as our long-time friend, is the opportunity to do a proper survey of our mineral resources. This will help open the door for greater American investment."

Boakai underscored that Liberia is seeking technical assistance and private sector engagement from the U.S. in exploring its natural wealth, including gold, iron ore, diamonds, and rare earth elements, while ensuring transparency and sustainable development.

The Liberian leader used the occasion to encourage the American business community to explore investment opportunities in Liberia's mining, energy, and agriculture sectors, stressing that his administration is committed to creating a stable and investor-friendly environment.

"We would like to see more American companies coming to Liberia," he said.

"We welcome your expertise, your capital, and your partnership in helping Liberia realize its full potential."

In addition to economic cooperation, President Boakai also pledged Liberia's continued commitment to peace and democracy, noting the country's record of holding peaceful elections and maintaining stability in a volatile West African region.

He expressed appreciation to President Trump for the platform to discuss shared priorities and reaffirmed Liberia's readiness to work with the United States on broader issues of peace and security in the region.

The meeting marks a moment in President Boakai's foreign policy agenda, as he seeks to reposition Liberia as a reliable partner for American investors and a strategic player in regional peacebuilding efforts.