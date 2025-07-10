Rwanda: Trump Says to Meet Rwanda, DR Congo Presidents in Coming Weeks

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he expects to meet the Presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo in the "next couple of weeks" in the White House.

This follows the signing of a US-brokered peace agreement on Friday, June 27, in Washington, DC, by Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, after over two months of U.S-led mediation to bring peace to DR Congo and the Great Lakes Region.

ALSO READ: Kagame says Rwanda serious to implement US-brokered deal with DR Congo

"Over the next couple of weeks, the leaders of both countries will come to sign the final agreement," Trump said on Wednesday, July 9 as he welcomed African leaders from Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal.

He described the agreement as a "breakthrough."

ALSO READ: Details of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement signed in Washington

President Paul Kagame on July 4 commended the US efforts to mediate talks between Rwanda and DR Congo and brokering the agreement that entails the neutralisation of the FDLR, a genocidal militia founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and the lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures.

Kagame said Rwanda is committed to implementing the agreement as DR Congo would also honour its commitments.

ALSO READ: Rwanda-DR Congo peace deal: Dismantling FDLR first thing to do - Nduhungirehe

Speaking of the June 27 signing ceremony witnessed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said, "The countries represented were very happy that we were able to solve that problem."

"We're going to be signing an end to the horrible 30-year war. It's been going on for a long time," he added.

Trump thanked his senior advisor for Africa, Mossad Boulos, for his role in the mediation process, saying: "He was very much involved in that settlement. Most people thought it couldn't be done. But there's still much more."