Congo-Kinshasa: All Parties in DR Congo Are Committing Violations, Says New UN Report

Geneva — A new UN report has found that all the parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)’s provinces of North and South Kivu have committed serious violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A UN Human Rights Office report published on September 5 found that since late 2024, gross human rights violations have been committed by the M23 rebel group, supported by the Rwandan Armed Forces, as well as the Congolese Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups.

The degree of these violations and the impunity arising is shocking,” said Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani at a regular UN press conference.

The UN Human Rights Office’s Fact-Finding Mission produced the report on the situation in North and South Kivu, as mandated by the UN Human Rights Council.

Added to the human rights woes, the World Health Organization said that DR Congo health officials have declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in Kasai Province, where 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, had been reported as of Sept. 4.

The degree of the violations and the impunity arising in DRC is "shocking", said Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani at a regular UN press conference, echoing the words of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who described the "atrocities" as "horrific".

"It is heartbreaking and deeply frustrating to witness, once again, the dehumanization of the civilian population by those in power who are failing in their responsibilities," said Türk.

"It is imperative to promptly and independently investigate all allegations of violations with a view to ensuring accountability and victims’ right to truth, justice and reparations, especially guarantees of non-repetition.”

Rapes were repeated over prolonged periods, often in conjunction with additional acts of physical and psychological torture

The findings of the fact-finding mission underscore the gravity and widespread nature of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," says the report.

It documents the failure by all parties to adequately protect civilians during hostilities, particularly during the takeover of Goma by M23 and RDF in late January, as well as attacks on schools and hospitals.

The report says that the M23 armed group, “with training, material, intelligence, and operational support from the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF),” captured major cities in North and South Kivu.

The group engaged in a campaign of intimidation and violent repression through a recurrent pattern of summary executions, torture, detention, enforced disappearances, and forced recruitment.

It targeted anyone "perceived as opposing the M23, regarded as a threat to its notion of order and security, or deemed fit to fight or serve the movement".

M23 members also systematically carried out widespread sexual violence, mainly in the form of gang rape, and other forms of sexual violence, including sexual slavery.

Women and girls were disproportionately targeted, but men, boys, and LGBT individuals were also victims of sexual violence, including in detention.

"Rapes were repeated over prolonged periods, often in conjunction with additional acts of physical and psychological torture and other ill-treatment, with a manifest intent to degrade, punish, and break the dignity of victims," says the report.

M23 detained hundreds of children, and young males were forcibly recruited, according to the report that highlights the enormous toll of the conflict on children of all ages