Nigeria: Security Forces Neutralise 30 Bandits in Faskari, Katsina State

The joint security forces in Katsina State have successfully neutralised 30 armed bandits during coordinated counter-operations in Faskari Local Government Area of the state. This was disclosed through a statement on Wednesday by the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua'zu.

Mr Muazu said the combined security personnel comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) operatives, military personnel, and Nigerian Air Force components overcame the bandits on Tuesday evening. He said the personnel engaged hundreds of heavily armed bandits who simultaneously attacked the communities of Kadisau, Raudama, and Sabon Layi at approximately 05:00pm on 8 July, 2025. The commissioner further stated:

"Upon receiving intelligence of these attacks, the security forces were immediately mobilised. Additional reinforcements from Dandume and the Nigerian Air Force were swiftly deployed to the affected areas. After intense confrontations, our gallant security forces successfully repelled the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

"Thirty (30) of the criminals were neutralised through coordinated air strikes as they attempted to escape. While we celebrate the bravery of our security personnel, we mourn the loss of heroes who paid the ultimate price in defending our communities. We lost three dedicated Police Mobile Force personnel: Inspector Suleiman Ibrahim, Inspector Bello Bala, and Corporal Mohammed Lawal, along with civilian Aliyu Sa'adu from Kadisau village.

"In Sabon Layi, two courageous soldiers made the supreme sacrifice, while Ya'u Aliyu sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. On behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of our fallen heroes and the affected communities.

"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their families will receive full government support during this difficult time. I want to categorically assure all residents of Katsina State that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's administration remains unwavering in our commitment to crush banditry and restore lasting peace to our state.

"We will not rest until every criminal element is eliminated from our territory. Similarly, our security operations are being intensified, and we are working tirelessly with federal security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens. We call on all residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely information to security agencies.

"Together, we will overcome these challenges and build a safer Katsina State for all. The investigation into these attacks continues, and we will provide updates as they become available."