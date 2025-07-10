Nigeria: Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit to Late Dantata's Family in Kano

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, at their residence in Kano.

Obi described the deceased philanthropist as a towering figure in Nigeria's economic landscape.

"We are here today to mourn and condole with the immediate family and all of us, because this is a loss that touches the entire nation," Obi said. "Alhaji Aminu Dantata was not just a successful businessman, but he built other successful people. He cared for everyone and was a father figure to many."

The former Anambra State governor also praised Dantata's legacy, saying: "He lived an exemplary life, investing not only in business but in people. His legacy will continue to inspire us all."

He also offered prayers for the repose of the elder statesman's soul, asking God to forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds, and grant his family strength.

LEADERSHIP reports that Late Aminu Dantata passed away on June 28, 2025, in a hospital at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in line with his final wishes.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the country for Dantata given his contributions to commerce and national development.