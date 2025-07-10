Nigeria: Ganduje Inaugurated As FAAN Board Chair

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been inaugurated as the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This comes days after Ganduje resigned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing urgent and personal matters.

He has since been replaced by Ali Bukar Dalori as the APC's National Chairman

A video of the inauguration was posted on X by Gbenga Saka, the Special Adviser on Digital Media to the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, was inaugurated with other members of the board, including the managing director of FAAN, Ms Olubunmi Kuku; Ms Dorothy Duruaka; Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman; Nasiru Muazu; Omozojie Okoboh; TP Vembe, and Bridget Gold, who will serve as secretary of the board.

In January, Tinubu appointed the ex-Kano governor as the FAAN Board Chair.

"As we inaugurate this new board, we carry the weight of expectation that we must continue to foster an environment where aviation can thrive, connect diverse regions, and promote socioeconomic development across our nation," Keyamo said while speaking at the event.

"The challenges we face are numerous--from infrastructure deficits to the ever-evolving dynamics of global aviation. Yet, I am confident that the wealth of experience and expertise that each of you brings to this board will be instrumental in steering FAAN towards achieving its mission."