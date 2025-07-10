Nigeria: Senate Passes Three Concurrence Bills From House

The passage of the bills comes a day after the upper chamber assured that it would concur to several bills transmitted from the House.

The Senate on Wednesday passed three concurrence bills from the House of Representatives during plenary.

This followed the presentation of the bills by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti).

The bills include: the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria Bill 2025, the Broadcasting Practitioners Bill 2025, and the Federal College of Health Technology, Benisheikh, Borno State Establishment Bill 2025.

It was responding to a complaint raised by the lower chamber that its bills were being ignored.

While presenting the bills, Mr Bamidele explained that they were transmitted from the House for Senate concurrence.

He said the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers Bill sought to establish the institute, regulate its membership, and promote professional auctioneering in Nigeria.

The Broadcasting Practitioners Bill, he said, aimed to regulate the practice of broadcasting in the country, prescribing minimum academic qualifications and ethical standards for practitioners.

He added that the Federal College of Health Technology, Benisheikh Bill was designed to improve access to educational resources in Borno State.

Mr Bamidele urged his colleagues to support the passage of the bills.

After the concurrence, Senate President Godswill Akpabio thanked lawmakers in both chambers for their contributions.

Earlier, the Senate passed for second reading a bill to amend the Federal Polytechnic Act to establish the Federal Polytechnic of Skills and Vocational Studies in Mbeke Ishieke, Ebonyi State.

The bill, sponsored by Onyeka Nwaebonyi (APC-Ebonyi), was referred to the Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund for further legislative input, with a report expected in six weeks.