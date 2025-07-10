Africa CDC Launches Framework to Combat Health Impact of Climate Change

Mr Kaseya said climate change is already wreaking havoc across Africa, driving extreme weather events, shifting disease patterns, food insecurity, and waterborne illnesses

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has launched a strategic framework to address the health impacts of climate change.

The Director-General of the Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, described climate change as one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time during the official launch of the framework via a webinar on Wednesday.

Mr Kaseya said climate change is already wreaking havoc across Africa, driving extreme weather events, shifting disease patterns, food insecurity, and waterborne illnesses.

According to him, a review of over 2,000 public health events on the continent between 2001 and 2021 reveals that 56 per cent were linked to climate change,

He said climate change is projected to cause an additional 14.5 million deaths, over two billion healthy life years lost, and $12.5 trillion in economic losses globally by 2050.

He noted that the new framework offers a comprehensive roadmap designed to address the intersection of climate and health through coordinated, evidence-based actions.

He said it aims to build climate-resilient health systems and communities across all African Union Member States by strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing intersectoral collaboration.

He added that the framework represents a pivotal step in the Africa CDC's mission to safeguard public health.

"It emphasised the critical need for robust institutional arrangements across the continental, regional, and national levels," he said.

"With the right strategies, partnerships, and investments, Africa can build a future where health systems are robust, communities are empowered, and the health impacts of climate change are effectively managed," he said.

Mr Kaseya said the strategy was built around seven guiding principles: the One Health Approach, Partnerships and Collaborations, Sustained Investment, Advanced Technology and Infrastructure, Community Engagement, Accountability and Transparency, and Equity and Inclusion.

He said that by focusing on these principles, the framework empowers policymakers, healthcare providers, and communities to anticipate, adapt to, and mitigate the adverse health effects of climate change.

He said that it also calls for strong political will, innovative financing mechanisms, and the use of advanced technologies to track climate-health linkages and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

He called on African governments, international partners, and stakeholders to align efforts and harness their collective strengths in the fight against climate-induced health challenges.

"The journey towards climate resilience is complex and challenging. But with a shared vision, we are poised to make meaningful strides in protecting the health of our people," he said.

"This framework is more than a document, it is a continental imperative and a call to action," he said.

He added that the launch comes at a critical moment, as Africa grapples with the worsening effects of global warming on health security.

He said that the framework complements Africa CDC's ongoing efforts under the broader One Health Strategy and its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan aimed at strengthening public health architecture across the continent

Reacting to the framework, Gabriel Adakole, a Public Health expert told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), that it offers Nigeria a roadmap to build climate-resilient health systems, better prepare for climate-related disease outbreaks, and strengthen early warning and surveillance.

Mr Adakole said that it encourages policy integration across sectors, boosts access to technical support and funding, and promotes community engagement and equity, especially for vulnerable populations.

However, he said that by aligning with this framework, the country could improve its disaster preparedness, reduce climate-induced health risks, and ensure more coordinated, inclusive, and sustainable public health responses.

(NAN)