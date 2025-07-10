Nigeria: Peter Obi Denies Meeting Abacha, Releases Appointment Letter From Junta

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has denied meeting former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, clarifying his relationship with late ruler.

In a post on X yesterday, Obi released an official appointment letter from 1996 to debunk allegations that he worked for the military leader.

Abacha ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998, and his regime was criticised for widespread human rights violations, suppression of dissent and large-scale looting of public funds.

Many critics had accused Obi of secretly collaborating with the Abacha regime.

But Obi, released a document appointing him to a Federal Government Task Force on Ports Decongestion by the late military leader, said: "In consonance with my established principles of defending everything I am involved in, and in the interest of all men and women of goodwill, especially those committed to the pursuit of truth, I hereby attach the letter which documents my co-opting, along with others, into the Taskforce on the decongestion of the Ports.

"As I stated during my interview at the weekend and consistently maintained in the past, I had never met General Sani Abacha before that encounter."

He clarified that his role was purely economic and civic, not political, explaining further that his engagement was rather a civic response to inefficiencies plaguing port operations at the time.

He also reiterated that the group's intention was to advocate better logistics and economic outcomes for Nigerian businesses.

He further expressed skepticism that the release of the document would silence critics whom he referred to as "mischief makers with ulterior motives".

The former Anambra governor said that placing the record in the public domain was consistent with his long-standing commitment to transparency and accountability.

He said: "This clarification is offered in the interest of truth, to reaffirm that our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition. "I don't expect this copious evidence to bury this Abacha case because the mischief makers have ulterior motives, but it's being placed in the public space for posterity and in line with my transparency pledge to Nigerians on any issue I am involved in."