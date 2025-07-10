Nigeria: Govt Begins Phase 7 Mass Trials of Terrorists

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced the Phase 7 of the Kainji Mass Trials of terrorist suspects.

This is contained in a statement from the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the trials represent Nigeria's unwavering pursuit of justice and a reaffirmation of its resolve to confront terrorism through lawful and transparent means.

He said it was encouraging to see the convergence of the Judiciary, law enforcement, legal practitioners, and partners, once again united in purpose and duty.

According to him, these trials are a cornerstone of the national commitment to upholding the rule of law while addressing terrorism and violent extremism.

Laka noted that Nigeria had recorded significant successes in strengthening its criminal justice capacity to handle terrorism-related offences.

He added that recent progress in the prosecution of such cases has played a critical role in addressing concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Indeed, the advancements made through these trials have greatly contributed to Nigeria's efforts toward exiting the FATF Grey List," he said.

Laka extended appreciation to the Federal Government, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Justices of the Federal High Court for their professionalism and dedication to justice.

He also acknowledged the valuable support of international partners, investigators, legal teams, and support staff.

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), commended the collaborative efforts of the ONSA and various local and international stakeholders for their ongoing support and contributions to the trials.

Fagbemi was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko, at the ceremony.

He reiterates the Federal Government's determination to ensure justice is served to both victims and accused persons within a framework that respects the rule of law and human rights. (NAN)