Nigeria: How Bandits Ambushed, Killed Eight Vigilantes in Plateau - Official

10 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed eight members of a vigilante group in Kukawa community of Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Samson Zhakom, the media officer of the Special Taskforce, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Mr Zhakom, who confirmed the incident, however, said that some of the details about the incident circulating in the media were false.

"While OPSH confirms the incident, certain details circulating are inaccurate.

"On July 6, a large group of vigilantes mobilised from Kanam LGA with the intent to conduct an independent operation without notifying OPSH troops.

"Upon arriving at Kukawa community, they had a temporary stop for administrative purposes and they engaged in a confrontation with some residents.

"Reports indicate that they attacked civilians, looted several provision shops and seized 20 motorcycles in the area. claiming they were finalising administrative procedures before proceeding to Odare forest for their mission.

"However, while advancing toward the forest, the group was ambushed by armed bandits, resulting in the death of eight of them with others still missing," he said.

Mr Zhakom explained that the dead bodies of the deceased have been recovered and buried, adding that its troops had commenced search and rescue operations to locate other missing persons.

The media officer advised vigilante groups to collaborate with the military and other security agencies before embarking on such security engagements.

"While we recognise the vigilantes' intent to protect lives and property, independent actions without the approval of security agencies endanger both the operatives and innocent civilians."

Zhakom called on the residents of the state to continue to support the military and other security agencies in their bid for the safety of lives and property of all citizens.

