West Africa: 'Liberia's Drug Crisis Needs All of Us'

As Liberia grapples with a growing drug crisis that threatens its youth and communities, a beacon of hope shines from Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The Hope Rehabilitation Center, founded and led by Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) officer Aaron Karzon, II, is calling on the national government, civil society, and all Liberians to join the fight in saving the country's vulnerable children from addiction and the streets.

On July 4, 2025, a heartfelt ceremony at Fiamah, 21st Street Sinkor, brought together humanitarian groups founded by LDEA staff--including Sisters of Faith (SF), Reunion and Together Forever, and Mothers for All (MFOA)--to honor the work of the Hope Rehabilitation Center with certificates of recognition and donations of assorted food items.

"The drug problem affects us all," said Aaron Karzon, II, his voice thick with emotion as he addressed supporters and well-wishers.

"We have graduated over 100 children from our little rehabilitation center in Tubmanburg, but the challenge remains enormous. We cannot do this alone. I am calling on the government, NGOs, local communities, and all patriotic citizens to come to our aid. Our children need help, and we must all stand together."

The ceremony's opening statement was delivered by Lulu Yei Rogers, President and Administrator of Sisters of Faith, who reflected on the spiritual and communal importance of the work:

"Little is much when God is in it. God is not moved by multitudes, but by the faithful few. Today, we honor those brave few who have refused to give up on Liberia's children," Rogers said.

She emphasized that humanitarian work is often done quietly, without fanfare.

"Real humanitarians don't seek the spotlight. They do their work as unto God. The children we help today are Liberia's future, and we owe them hope and love."

Ms. Precious Rue, MFOA Coordinator and LDEA staff member, echoed these sentiments and highlighted the societal neglect that often drives youth into addiction.

"These are kids that even we, as parents, have abandoned," Rue said passionately.

"We felt hopeless and demotivated from a law enforcement perspective because after enforcement, where do these children go? But you, the people at Hope Rehabilitation Center, have left your busy schedules and comfort to give these kids a second chance."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Health Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rue warned against stigmatization, which pushes recovering youth back into the streets.

"When society stigmatizes them, the only place they find love again is back on the streets with old friends. We urge everyone not to stigmatize but to give these children the chance to rejoin the community and rebuild their lives."

Officer Karzon described the Hope Rehabilitation Center as a small but growing beacon of change, expressing gratitude for the support and urging a collective response:

"It is a challenge, but those blessed with resources must step up. We need the national government, local authorities, NGOs, and every Liberian to help. This is not a one-man fight. We are custodians of Mama Liberia, and it is our duty to protect and nurture our children."

He concluded his address with a spiritual blessing for all involved:

"From your toes to your head, you are protected in the name of Jesus. No weapon formed against you will prosper. May God richly bless all who join this noble cause."

The Hope Rehabilitation Center's approach marks a crucial shift from solely enforcing drug laws toward providing rehabilitation and reintegration opportunities for Liberia's youth. With over 100 children graduated from their program, the center demonstrates that recovery is possible with community support, faith, and dedicated care.

As Liberia continues to face the drug crisis head-on, the Hope Rehabilitation Center's urgent call serves as a reminder that the solution requires everyone's commitment. Together, the nation can restore hope and rebuild lives.