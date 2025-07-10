Nigeria: English Amateur Woad Wins Irish Open Without Prize Money

English amateur Lottie Woad carded a four-under final-round 69 to claim her first Ladies European Tour title in dominant fashion with a six-shot victory at the Women's Irish Open.

But because Woad is an amateur, she will not receive any prize money, with the 67,500 euro (£58,000) winner's cheque going to Sweden's four-time Solheim Cup player Madelene Sagstrom, who finished second.

Woad, the world number one amateur, hit the front in windy conditions on Friday, extended her lead to seven strokes in Saturday's third round and made six birdies and two bogeys on Sunday to cruise home at Carton House.

The 21-year-old - who broke 70 in all four rounds - becomes the first non-professional to win on the Ladies European Tour since Czech player Jana Melichova at the 2022 Czech Ladies Open.

Woad, who won the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur title and finished tied 10th in last year's Women's Open, carded just three bogeys all week in a hugely impressive performance in County Kildare.

"It felt pretty comfortable overall," said Woad, who is a member of the England Golf women's squad.

"There were a few moments at the start of the back nine that could've gone wrong but I hung in there and finished with some nice birdies.

"As soon as I birdied the second hole, holed a nice 12-footer there, it settled me in. I hit some good shots today, maybe didn't hole as many putts as the other days, but it was pretty stress free in the end."

Sagstrom, with a final round of 68, finished second with England's world number 19 Charley Hull (69) in fourth.