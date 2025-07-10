Nigeria: NFF Nullifies Nlo Sanctions, Demands Deeper Probe Into Match-Fixing Claims

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Disciplinary Committee, at its meeting held on July 2, 2025, reviewed protests from multiple clubs against decisions handed down by the Nationwide League One (NLO), Nigeria's third-tier league, on various disciplinary matters.

The committee overturned several sanctions, citing insufficient evidence and procedural lapses, while directing further investigations into match-fixing allegations.

Campos FC had protested the NLO's decision to suspend the club for two years and impose a N500,000 fine over alleged match-fixing after they defeated A & A FC 15-0. The NLO based its ruling on post-match complaints and an audio recording involving a third party.

However, the NFF committee found that Campos FC was never invited to defend itself during the investigation. Declaring the punishment premature and lacking credible evidence, the committee set aside the suspension and fine pending further investigation by the NFF Integrity Unit.

A similar decision was reached in the case involving Franceex United FC, who had scored nine goals in a match against Bison FC. The committee found no substantial evidence to support the allegation of match-fixing and faulted the NLO for failing to grant both clubs a fair hearing. Consequently, the cancellation of their match result was overturned, with a fresh investigation ordered.

In another case, Cynosure FC challenged the integrity of a match between Liberty Lions FC and E-World FC. While the club alleged match-fixing, they failed to present convincing evidence during the NLO hearing. Though the committee upheld the N500,000 fine for filing a frivolous petition, it described the six-month suspension of the club chairman as excessive and reversed it.

Positive Football Academy's expulsion from the league and two-year official ban were partially reversed. The committee upheld their withdrawal from the league due to failure to honor two scheduled matches but ruled that the ban on officials was inappropriate as there was no evidence of formal withdrawal by the club.

The NFF emphasized that all decisions are subject to appeal and tasked its Integrity Unit with conducting deeper investigations into all unresolved allegations.