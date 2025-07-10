Nigeria: NFF, FIE, Unicef Forge Partnership to Empower Nigerian Youths

In a groundbreaking move to drive youth empowerment and social inclusion through sport, the Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF), with backing from the International Fencing Federation (FIE), is in talks with UNICEF Nigeria to form a strategic development partnership.

The initiative, unveiled during a high-level meeting at UNICEF's Lagos office--on the sidelines of the 23rd African Fencing Championships--aims to use fencing as a tool for child development, education, peacebuilding, and sustainable growth across Nigeria and potentially Africa.

Present at the meeting were FIE Secretary-General Gulnora Saidova, African Fencing Confederation President Mbagnick Ndiaye, and NFF President Adeyinka Samuel, who met with UNICEF Nigeria's senior representatives, including Ronak Khan, Deputy Representative (Programmes); Kundra Bharat, Skill Development Specialist; and Emmanuel Bamidele, Youth Engagement Officer.

NFF President Samuel outlined the federation's vision, saying, "This partnership is a major step toward using fencing to empower and uplift young people across Nigeria. We are proud to scale our grassroots efforts into a national movement for education, inclusion, and opportunity through sport."

FIE Secretary-General Gulnora Saidova added, "At the FIE, we are committed to developing fencing globally--not only as a sport but as a platform for social and cultural development."

UNICEF Nigeria expressed strong interest, noting the initiative aligns with their goals around youth engagement, child protection, and peacebuilding. The agency confirmed readiness to support implementation through its nationwide youth programs.