Nigeria: Maureen Apute Clinches Top Honours At 2025 NOG Energy Week Golf Tourney

Lady Captain of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Maureen Apute emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 NOG Energy Week Golf Tournament, held over the weekend at the club's scenic course in Abuja.

The tournament teed off the 2025 NOG Energy Week, setting a relaxed yet engaging tone for the week-long oil and gas industry gathering. Nestled in the Federal Capital Territory, TYB welcomed a blend of golfers, industry executives, and stakeholders for a day of sport, networking, and celebration.

Apute, playing off a handicap of 18, clinched the overall best net title with a gross score of 82 and a net score of 64. Her stellar performance was complemented by a clean sweep of special prizes, including the ladies' longest drive (222 metres) and nearest the pin (12 feet).

In the men's category, Isaiah Okonofua posted the best gross score of 73. Kareem Mumuni claimed first place in the net competition, narrowly edging Aletor Adoghe on countback after both returned a net score of 65. Adoghe, playing off a 10 handicap, also impressed with a gross of 75. George Ibinabo secured the second runner-up spot, beating Ejike Njeze on countback with a net score of 67.

Among the women, Maryam Julde-Adura topped the net leaderboard with a net score of 68 off a 28 handicap, edging Judith Igwugwu (also net 68) on countback. Faith Ogenyi finished third with a net of 72.

In the veterans' division, Emmanuel Eluoha emerged victorious with a net score of 74. Mohammed Sanusi claimed runner-up after edging Tony Prest on countback.

Special prizes included Philip Kuma's 283-metre men's longest drive and TYB Vice Captain Ali Peters' nearest the pin at just 5 feet.

Dr. Peters praised the event's success, expressing hopes it becomes an annual tradition, and commended the tournament for fostering unity among golf lovers and energy professionals across Nigeria.