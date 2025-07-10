Nigeria/Ghana: Flying Eagles Begin Wafu B Title Defence in Accra

9 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Nigeria's U20 boys, the Flying Eagles, have kicked off preparations in Accra, Ghana, ahead of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament, scheduled for July 10-23.

Originally planned as an expanded competition featuring teams from WAFU A and B, the tournament will now strictly involve WAFU B nations, with Accra confirmed as host city.

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has named captain Daniel Bameyi and 19 others in his squad, drawing largely from the team that finished third at the U20 AFCON in Egypt and secured a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later this year. Returning players include goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, defender Odinaka Okoro, and midfielders Bidemi Amole, Ezekiel Kpangu, Divine Oliseh, and Tahir Maigana.

New additions to the squad include Bayelsa United goalkeeper Clinton Andy, defenders Abba Sadiq and Marvelous Freedom, midfielder Abduljelil Kamaldeen, and forwards Imrana Muhammad and Qudus Olayiwola.

The Flying Eagles, champions of the last two WAFU B tournaments held in Niger Republic and Togo, will face host nation Ghana in the Group A opener at 3pm on Thursday, July 10, at the Prampram Centre. Their second group match is against Benin Republic on Sunday, July 13.

Group B features Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, and Togo.

