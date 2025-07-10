Nigeria: Seplat Energy, NNPC Back 2025 Int'l Pairs Golf Tournament in Uyo

Seplat Energy and its joint venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), have pledged strong support for the 2025 International Pairs golf competition, reinforcing their commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

Both companies, major players in the country's oil and gas industry, are backing the event through a strategic partnership with Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), the tournament's organisers.

Scheduled to hold from July 11 to 13, the prestigious event will take place at the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Other key sponsors include Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy, according to FGDC's Chief Executive Officer, Remi Olukoya.

Speaking to journalists, Olukoya confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a seamless and exciting tournament. "This year's edition promises to be fun-filled, both on and off the course," he said.

He further explained that the choice of Uyo as the host city was deliberate: "The aim is to give participants a fresh and memorable experience. The 2025 International Pairs will be unlike any previous edition, with a unique blend of competitive golf and vibrant social activities."

He extended his appreciation to the sponsors for their unwavering support and collaboration with FGDC, emphasizing that such partnerships are vital to the continued success of the tournament.

Olukoya also highlighted the international dimension of the competition, revealing that winners of the Nigeria National Finals will represent the country at the World Finals in South Africa. The global showdown is slated for October 6-10, 2025, at the iconic Sun City Resort, home to the world-famous Gary Player Country Club and the scenic Lost City Golf Course.