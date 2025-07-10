Africa: WHO Issues New Treatment Guidelines On Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, and Yellow Fever

rfi
Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus).
10 July 2025
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — The World Health Organization (WHO) released new guidelines for the treatment and management of arboviral diseases,  which are illnesses caused by viruses transmitted to humans through Aedes  mosquitoes, .  Arboviruses can cause a range of similar symptoms, from mild flu-like symptoms to severe, potentially life-threatening conditions like encephalitis or hemorrhagic fever.

The new WHO guidelines provide clinical management recommendations for four of the most widespread arboviruses affecting humans: dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever.

Multiple African countries have reported cases of yellow fever, for instance, leading to tighter restrictions on travel. After hundreds of deaths in Angola and DR Congo, WHO declared an end to one of the deadliest yellow fever outbreaks in 2017. More than 30 million people were vaccinated in the aftermath of the epidemic,  and enhanced surveillance was implemented in both countries.

Additionally, dengue and Zika were detected in several West African nations, such as Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Fatality rates vary "significantly", experts note, with some diseases having high mortality rates while others remain relatively low.

Previously confined to tropical regions, WHO said the diseases are now spreading to new areas due to *climate change, population growth, increased travel, and urbanization—factors that heighten the risk of outbreaks. In a statement, the international health body warned: "Arboviruses are now a growing public health threat, endangering over 5.6 billion people worldwide."

This guideline, which provides recommendations for patients with non-severe and acute arboviral diseases, is designed primarily for health care providers who manage patients with clinically apparent arboviral infections, and can be applied at all levels of the health system, including community-based care, primary care, emergency departments, and hospital wards. It will also serve as a reference source for policymakers, health managers, and health facility administrators to support the development of national, regional, and local guidelines for epidemic and pandemic preparedness.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.