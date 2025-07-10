Liberia: EU Praises Fishmongers, Cmas At Project Closing Ceremony

The European Union (EU) lauded Liberia's fishmongers and Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs) as pillars of progress during the close-out of the Communities for Fisheries project--a landmark initiative implemented by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) in partnership with Liberia's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

In a vibrant ceremony held recently at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Jeroen Witkamp, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Liberia, singled out fishmongers--especially women--for their critical role in supporting families and driving the fisheries economy.

"While the men go out fishing, you are there as the backbone to the family," Witkamp said warmly. "These past five years, you showed strength by supporting your families through Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). Through your efforts, children were sent to schools and you brought new canoes, increasing your income for your family."

Witkamp recounted his personal connection to fishing through his Dutch heritage, underscoring the EU's deep commitment to supporting Liberia's fisheries sector beyond mere financial aid.

"The European Union has a heart for fisheries, and a heart for the blue ocean," he said. "We recognize fishermen and women as stewards of the sea, and we acknowledge you as a fisher community that cares deeply about your own survival and that of your resources."

The EU's praise extended to Liberia's Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs), community-led groups that have become vital to local fisheries governance and transparency.

Since their establishment, CMAs in Grand Kru, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi counties have been instrumental in managing resources sustainably, ensuring community accountability, and amplifying local voices.

"I am pleased to see representatives of the CMAs present today," Witkamp said. "You represent your respective communities. You help each other in times of need and you take care of your own beaches, even in the rain. Your voice -- you voice your concerns to the government."

The CMAs' role was further supported through the construction of five offices, with a sixth nearing completion in Sasstown, providing hubs for training, governance, and service delivery.

The EU acknowledged the Environmental Justice Foundation for its integrity, cost-efficiency, and unwavering commitment in implementing the project.

"To the Environmental Justice Foundation: thank you for your hard work and support. Your model is a benchmark we will continue to build on," Witkamp said.

NaFAA's Acting Director General, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., emphasized that the project has laid a strong foundation for Liberia's fisheries future.

"This project has empowered our communities and inspired a national movement toward sustainable fisheries," Saygbe remarked.

"Our CMAs are now fully operational and promoting transparency, local accountability, and long-term sustainability."

He also highlighted the empowerment of over 1,000 women through Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), enabling them to take leadership roles in the fisheries value chain and strengthen their economic independence.

The ceremony was not only a celebration but also a commitment to the future. The EU pledged continued support for Liberia's fisheries sector, emphasizing that the partnership is far from over.

"Today we celebrate, but it's also a bit sad to end something so important," Witkamp said. "Let me be clear: we are not going to abandon you. We are already working to come back even stronger to the fishing sector in Liberia."

Looking forward, Liberia will host its first-ever World Fisheries Day on November 21, 2025, signaling its deepening national commitment to the Blue Economy and sustainable marine governance.

"World Fisheries Day will symbolize our commitment to the people -- especially our fisherfolk -- who are the backbone of this sector," NaFAA's Saygbe said.

EJF's West Africa Regional Manager, Cephas Asare, thanked Liberia's coastal communities for their partnership and resilience.

"To all our fishers: your leadership, insight, and dedication have been instrumental," Asare said. "This project has been just as much yours as it has been ours. Sustainable fisheries management is an ongoing journey, and the foundations we have laid together will serve as catalysts for future impact."

Asare also expressed his personal gratitude to Liberians for making Liberia his second home.

"Without your love and acceptance, this journey in my career would not have been possible," he reflected.

The event brought together fisheries stakeholders, government officials, community leaders, and development partners who collectively celebrated the empowerment of coastal communities and significant strides made in sustainable fisheries governance across Liberia's coastline.