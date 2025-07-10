Africa: W/Bank Launches 2025 CPIA Africa Report Here Today

10 July 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a. Yates

The World Bank will host a high-profile regional launch of its Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) Africa Report in Monrovia on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with the event set to feature Liberia as a key case study in Africa's evolving public service delivery landscape.

The launch will be led by Mr. Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank's Chief Economist for the Africa Region, and is expected to attract a distinguished gathering of Liberian policymakers, governance experts, and international development partners.

This year's CPIA report draws critical lessons from across sub-Saharan Africa on how nations are improving essential services such as energy, digital infrastructure, and private sector development--services deemed essential for fostering job creation and inclusive economic growth.

According to the World Bank, the 2024 policy landscape revealed that countries making progress in transparent resource management, institutional reforms, and service delivery innovations saw improved governance outcomes.

The report also examines how African governments can rebuild trust with citizens, known as the fiscal contract, by aligning public spending with performance and accountability.

Liberia will feature prominently during the discussions, with experts expected to reflect on the country's ongoing public sector reforms, challenges, and opportunities in building effective institutions. The inclusion of Liberia's experience highlights its growing role in regional dialogues on governance and public sector transformation.

A high-level panel of experts and practitioners will share practical examples and insights, providing an opportunity to compare and learn from reforms implemented across the continent.

Following the formal launch, there will be an exclusive media briefing with Mr. Andrew Dabalen, offering journalists and media professionals a chance to delve deeper into the report's findings and implications for Africa--and Liberia in particular.

The event offers an opportunity to amplify Liberia's development narrative and highlight its contributions to regional governance improvement efforts.

