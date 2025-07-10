Liberia: 'Why Is My Name On Travel Restriction?'

The Chief Executive Officer of City Lion Incorporated, Alhaji Omaru Sheriff, has strongly refuted corruption allegations linked to a disputed contract involving the supply of heavy-duty machinery to Gbarpolu County. In an emotional press briefing on Wednesday in Monrovia, the Liberian businessman decried the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) decision to place him under a travel restriction, calling it "unlawful, damaging, and unsupported by facts."

Sheriff, whose company won a competitive bid to supply a bulldozer to the Gbarpolu County Administration through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, described the allegations as "an organized attempt to undermine a local Liberian-owned business" despite fulfilling all contractual obligations.

"I have never been called in my life by any institution for wrongdoing. I built this company on integrity, and it's painful to see my name circulated in the media like a criminal without due process," Sheriff told reporters.

City Lion Incorporated was officially awarded the contract on October 27, 2023, following a transparent procurement process. In a letter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs signed by Acting Superintendent Joseph B. Akoi and Development Superintendent J. Keyah Saah, City Lion was named the most responsive bidder to supply one bulldozer to Gbarpolu County.

"We were told we won the bid. We procured the machine, shipped it under CIF terms, and delivered it at the Freeport of Monrovia. Our part of the contract was done," Sheriff said.

According to the contract terms, City Lion was responsible for procuring and delivering the machine, while the Gbarpolu Project Management Committee (PMC) and relevant authorities were responsible for clearing the machine by securing a duty-free waiver or paying port fees.

In a formal letter dated October 5, 2024, addressed to the Gbarpolu County Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, City Lion issued a final 10-day warning, stating that port charges totaling US$15,854.40 had accrued due to the failure of local authorities to act. The letter warned that the machine would be auctioned if not reclaimed.

"We gave all the necessary notices. We even pleaded for them to coordinate with our broker. Still, no action was taken. So we advanced the cost to save the machine," Sheriff said.

According to Sheriff, after the machine remained unclaimed for weeks, Gbarpolu Superintendent Sam K. Zinnah took unilateral action, bypassed City Lion and its broker, and forcibly retrieved the machine from the Freeport.

"They used port security to detain our broker and seize the equipment title. This was done without our knowledge or consent," he stated.

In a grievance letter dated November 22, 2024, addressed to Senator Botoe Kanneh, Chair of the Gbarpolu Legislative Caucus, City Lion accused Superintendent Zinnah of acting outside the contract. The letter also revealed that personal belongings contained in the shipment were seized, and the bulldozer was assembled by unauthorized personnel--actions that City Lion said could compromise the equipment's functionality and void manufacturer support.

"The superintendent didn't just bypass us--he assembled the equipment without manufacturer guidance and even ignited it. That's dangerous. We were supposed to assemble the machine together with the supplier to ensure safety and compliance," Sheriff said.

"We had planned to await the supplier's input for proper assembly. But now, due to this breach, we've lost our leverage to request technical support or send an agent."

Sheriff further said that the superintendent claimed ownership of personal items included in the shipment, which were not part of the contract.

Sheriff revealed that he was summoned to the LACC multiple times and cooperated fully, even arranging for investigators to inspect the machine at the Freeport.

"The LACC came and saw the machine. They verified it. They said everything was okay. Yet, weeks later, my name was included in a travel restriction notice without any indictment or explanation," he said.

He said it was through informal channels that he learned of the restriction.

"I saw my name on a list addressed to immigration. No one from LACC told me I was a suspect. I've not been served any charges. How do you restrict someone without even informing them?" he asked.

Sheriff further claimed the situation has put his business and reputation at risk.

"My family, international partners, and clients are all asking questions. This is damaging for a company like mine, which has worked so hard to compete in a space dominated by foreign firms."

Sheriff confirmed that the bulldozer is now located in Bopolu City, in the compound of Superintendent Zinnah.

"Yes, the machine is there. We've documented everything--from the bill of lading to BIVAC and APM Terminal clearance documents. If you go to Bopolu right now, you'll see the machine with your own eyes," he told journalists.

He emphasized that City Lion fulfilled every contractual obligation and that the burden for port clearance fell on the county, not his company.

"Our contract was to deliver to the port. Once the machine arrived, the authorities were supposed to step in and handle clearance. Instead, they delayed, then seized it, and now I'm being treated like a criminal. Why is my name on travel restriction?"

Sheriff disclosed that his legal team is preparing to take formal legal action to challenge the travel restriction and restore his company's reputation.

"We are not going to allow this to go unanswered. My legal team is reviewing the documents and will pursue justice," he said. "This is bigger than me. This is about protecting Liberian businesses who follow the rules but still get punished."

He concluded by calling for transparency, fairness, and protection of Liberian enterprises from administrative sabotage.

"We did our part. If someone failed to play their role, it wasn't City Lion. I want the public, LACC, and every stakeholder to know--we delivered the machine, and we can prove it.