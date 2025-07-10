Liberia: Nasscorp Marks Milestone As Beneficiaries Applaud Its Impact

As the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary on July 10, beneficiaries of its pension and injury schemes are lauding the institution for its sustained commitment to securing the financial future of Liberians.

The agency operates two primary programs: the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which have significantly impacted the lives of workers and retirees across the country. The programs provide retirement and survivor benefits, income replacement, and medical care for employees affected by workplace injuries and occupational illnesses.

Among those praising NASSCORP's services is Mary Toteh, a widow from Sinoe County, who said the benefits from her late husband's account have enabled her to care for her family.

"Since the death of my husband over eight years ago, NASSCORP has been paying his benefits," she said. "They are actually doing well, and the money is helping me and my children."

Hamilton Tarkue, a retired classroom teacher in Greenville, also expressed appreciation for the corporation's efficiency.

"For over three years now, since I was pensioned, the corporation has been effective in providing my retirement benefits," he told reporters.

According to NASSCORP, the institution has disbursed more than $106 million to beneficiaries between 2006 and 2022. During the same period, it grew its investment portfolio to approximately $50 million and amassed total assets exceeding $81 billion.*

The corporation said it has settled over $10.3 million in benefit payments to more than 6,000 individuals and implemented reforms to streamline operations, improve transparency, and increase public trust.

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), a major concessionaire in the southeast, also commended the agency for ensuring timely and fair distribution of benefits to its employees.

"NASSCORP is cooperative. All our employees are covered and receiving their just benefits under both of the corporation's schemes," said Alphonso Kofi, GVL's communications coordinator.

As the July 10 celebration approaches, NASSCORP officials say they remain focused on advancing their mission to provide long-term financial stability and protection for Liberian workers and their families.