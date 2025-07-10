Liberia: LFMW Board Chair Highlights Progress, Future Plans

The Board Chair of the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW), Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbe, has praised the organization's growing impact in environmental journalism and forest sector advocacy, following the successful hosting of its third board meeting.

In remarks delivered after the meeting, Sengbe emphasized the importance of LFMW's work in connecting forest governance to the media and the communities most affected by forest exploitation.

"LFMW was established to fill a critical gap in the disconnect between the forest sector and the people. For too long, communities have watched as companies exploit their natural resources, leaving them in poverty. This organization is making sure those communities have a voice," he stated.

Board Chair Sengbe said the meeting focused on management's report covering the last two quarters, revealing significant achievements, particularly in rural media engagement. LFMW now works with over 17 journalists, many based in remote areas, reporting on forest and environmental issues beyond the political news cycle. "This is a big plus," he said. "We are seeing real development-oriented journalism that captures the voices of those who are often unheard."

LFMW's popular radio program, Forest Hour, aired on OK FM and rebroadcast nationwide, continues to be a powerful tool for community engagement. Citizens regularly call in to share how forests are being used or misused, with some reports leading to the arrest and shutdown of illegal operations. "Forest Hour is giving power back to the people," Kaihenneh Sengbe said. "It's bringing out information that even key ministries and agencies were unaware of that's triggering real action."

Mr. Sengbe highlighted LFMW's digital growth through its Rural Reporter News Network website, which now attracts readers from around the world. "Over 62% of our online traffic is from Liberia, but we're also seeing strong engagement from the U.S., Sweden, and Denmark. That level of international visibility is a testament to the value of our work."

LFMW has forged partnerships with the Forestry Development Authority and the Liberia Land Authority, enhancing public awareness and prompting more responsive governance. The organization's reports have directly influenced policy decisions and led to protective actions for forest communities.

The board chair also acknowledged LFMW's growing appeal to local and international NGOs working in the forest, land, and environmental sectors. "Many of these organizations are reaching out to partner with us because of the impact our reporting is making," he said.

LFMW continues to strengthen its internal systems, adopting key policies, enhancing its monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and expanding its presence in national and global forums on climate and land governance.

Highlighting the importance of gender-responsive reporting, Mr. Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbe announced that LFMW is currently training four to five female journalists, with plans to expand the initiative.

"Female journalists are crucial in telling the stories of women and children affected by forest-related issues," he said. "We want to work more closely with the Press Union of Liberia and the Female Journalists Association to broaden this effort."

The board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting LFMW with strategic guidance, new partnerships, and expanded reach. "This is a movement. We must ensure the forest works for our people, not just foreign or local companies," Sengbe emphasized. "LFMW is standing up for that cause."

He concluded by encouraging the team to stay focused "Don't be deterred. You are serving this country. You are ensuring that history does not repeat itself. Our communities must benefit from the resources they sit on, and LFMW is key to making that happen."