Liberia: Napdol Lauds Justice Gbeisay for Empowering Lawyers

The newly nominated Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has been commended for his efforts in empowering lawyers, of the National Association of Public Defenders of Liberia (NAPDOL) through initiatives that strengthen their ability to defend indigents (poor people who can't afford to hire lawyers) and advocate for justice.

According to NAPDOL's President, Cllr. Bestman D. Juah, Sr. Associate Justice Gbeisay, while serving as consultant to the program, he was instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Program in terms of case management and adequate legal representation of indigents in all judicial circuits of the country.

Justice Gbeisay, according to Cllr. Juah, during the period of his consultancy played a pivotal role in the overall training of public defenders and improving the Public Defenders' Program.

"These services have enhanced the program's effectiveness in providing adequate legal representation to indigent defendants," Cllr. Juah noted, describing Justice Gbeisay as a distinguished jurist.

The Justice has about twenty - seven (27) years of experience in various capacities including serving as practicing lawyer, Relieving Judge and Associate Justice of the Honourable Supreme Court of Liberia respectively.

Cllr Juah also praised President Joseph Boakai for his nomination of Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as Chief Justice of the Honourable Supreme Court of Liberia pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Justice Gbeisay began providing consultancy to the Public Defenders' Program during the tenure of Cllr. Francis S. Korkpor, Sr, Former Chief Justice.

Consistent with international obligations as imposed by Internal Law, the Supreme Court in 2009, established the National Public Defense Program administered through the Public Defenders' Office (PDO) under the direct coordination of a Coordinator for Public Defense.

The Program aims at: providing legal representation to indigent criminal defendants as well as enhancing access to justice to all individuals suspected or accused of crimes, including those arrested or detained", with the goal of protecting the fundamental rights of the criminal defendants as is enshrined in the Constitution of Liberia (1986).