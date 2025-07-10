Liberian Youth Leader Julius Gbowee Graduates From Prestigious European Program

Monrovia — Prominent Liberian youth advocate and political figure, Julius Nyerere Gbowee, has completed his studies at the esteemed Luiss School of Government, earning a Joint Master's in Global Economic Governance and Public Affairs.

This distinguished program is a collaborative initiative between Italy's Luiss School of Government and the European Union-funded European Institute, with campuses in Germany and France.

Gbowee, known for his dedicated public service and advocacy, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, graduated with a Joint Master's in Global Economic Governance and Public Affairs from the prestigious Luiss School of Government, with campuses in Germany and France.

Gbowee currently serves as a board member for the Liberia Community Network. His past endeavors include leading the "Each One Teach One - Literate Liberia Movement" and providing crucial administrative support for the Teacher Development and Continuing Education Project. Under his involvement, this project significantly impacted the Liberian educational landscape by training over 750 teachers across 150 schools, directly benefiting more than 35,000 students in Margibi and Montserrado counties over five years.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, Mr. Gbowee reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to return to Liberia and contribute his quota to national development.

"As a young Liberian, whose resolve for national service and commitment to building a better Liberia is truly commendable, I'm committed to contribute to Liberia's good governance and sustainable development efforts as an alumna of the prestigious Luiss School of Government, earning a Joint Master's in Global Economic Governance and Public Affairs."

Gbowee further emphasized his intention to leverage his newly acquired knowledge, international experience, and expansive network to actively contribute to the nation's good governance and sustainable development efforts.