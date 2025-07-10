Nigeria: My New Song Reflection of Love, Hope - BUK

Nigerian-born rapper and music producer BUK has released his latest single, "LHFG" (Lovin' IT), marking another milestone in his evolving career as a prominent voice in the Christian Music scene. The track, whose title stands for Love, Hope, Faith, Grace, delves into themes of personal faith, identity, and the pursuit of purpose.

"LHFG" is more than just a song, it's a reflection of BUK's journey navigating the expectations of his upbringing and the freedom found in forging his own path.

Raised in Bodija, Ibadan, as the son of a reverend, BUK channels his experiences into deeply introspective lyrics and genre-blending production. The single explores the tension between honoring family legacy and embracing individuality, resonating with listeners through its universal themes and soulful delivery.

BUK, born Bukunmi Peter Onasanya, began his musical journey out of curiosity after discovering a neighbor's boom box with recording capabilities. By his secondary school years, he was already writing songs and experimenting with sound. His passion grew during his time at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, where he studied Computer Science and became known as "Iceberg," a sought-after producer with a knack for quality sonic sound with his mixing and mastering skills.

In 2015, BUK founded Artstillbeats studio in Ibadan, quickly establishing a reputation for excellence. The studio attracted both local and international artists, drawn to BUK's meticulous approach and uplifting musical style.

Relocating to the UK in 2022, BUK rebranded with a globally accessible name and continued collaborating with a diverse range of artists, including LC Beatz, Tobi Toun, and Lekan Salamii. Now, with "LHFG," he is focusing on his own artistry, crafting music that is both sonically rich and spiritually grounded.

With its dynamic flows, heartfelt storytelling, and crisp production, "LHFG" stands out . BUK's unique voice and message shine through, offering listeners a refreshing blend of artistry and spirituality regardless of their musical preferences.