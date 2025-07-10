Nigeria: Dzeko, 39, Returns to Serie a With Fiorentina

10 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko has returned to Serie A after joining Fiorentina on a free transfer from Fenerbahce, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old has signed a one-year deal with an automatic extension to stay for a second season "if certain conditions are met".

Dzeko previously played six seasons in Serie A with Roma and then enjoyed a two-year spell at Inter Milan, winning the Italian Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's all-time leading goalscorer, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, scored 21 goals in all competitions last season for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce before his contract expired.

Fiorentina finished sixth in Serie A last term, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.

Former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is expected to take over as coach following the surprise departure of Raffaele Palladino.

