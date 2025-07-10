Liberia: UWC - Liberia Scholarships Empower Future Scientists

- The United World College (UWC)-Liberia scholarship initiative continues to gain national recognition as a transformative platform for nurturing Liberia's future scientists, with Vice President Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung lauding its impact and pledging government support.

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Vice President Koung hosted a delegation of 13 scholarship beneficiaries and officials of UWC-Liberia at his Capitol Building office. The students, selected through a highly competitive process, are set to pursue studies in science and technology fields in countries including India, Israel, and China.

In his remarks, VP Koung praised the initiative for strategically addressing Liberia's human resource gaps. "This scholarship program is not only giving our students global exposure, but it is also planting seeds for the scientific and technological advancement of Liberia," he said.

The Vice President extended special commendation to Saye-maye Cole, National Coordinator of UWC-Liberia, for his leadership in identifying top-performing students across the country. He emphasized the need to ensure that students are enrolled in credible programs, especially in light of complaints raised by some students studying in India who were reportedly denied access to their intended science courses.

"As we invest in these bright young minds, we must also ensure that the programs they are admitted into align with our national development goals," VP Koung stressed.

Mr. Cole highlighted that the scholarship selection process is intentionally rigorous to ensure that only the most promising candidates, those capable of bridging Liberia's science and technology gap are chosen. "This initiative is about building a new corps of professionals who will contribute meaningfully to the country's growth," he stated.

The 13 beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared their aspirations to return and serve their country after completing their studies.

The UWC-Liberia scholarship program continues to position itself as a driving force in shaping the future of Liberia by empowering its youth with the tools and education needed to lead in science, technology, and innovation.