Liberia: UL Launches Master's, Phd Programs in Gender, Security Studies

The University of Liberia (UL) has officially launched its Master's of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programs in Gender and Security Studies.

The launch of these programs on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on the UL Capitol Hill campus paves the way for the College of Gender Studies and Interdisciplinary Research at the University to now offer M.Sc. Degree and Ph.D. in Gender and Security Studies.

Recruitment of candidates to enroll will commence shortly. The ceremony brought together stakeholders, including representatives of the major sponsor of the program - International Academy for Gender and Peace (IAGP), Liberia's National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), the Ministry of Education (MoE), and foreign partners.

UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan lauded the IAGP and all stakeholders for their relentless efforts that culminated in the launch of the programs.

Dr. Maparyan believes that studies in Gender and Security will provide regional and continental leadership to diverse groups of people, especially the youth. "It is impossible to discuss and attain security without discussing gender," she cited.

She reaffirmed the UL's commitment to support scholarship, research, and innovation.

Performing the official launch of the programs, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of El-Tahdam Group, Engr. Adamu Tah described the programs as the UL's commitment to advancing knowledge and promoting security in Africa.

"These programs are designed to address the pressing issues of gender and security in our region, and I am confident that they will make a meaningful impact," Mr. Tah stated.

Engr. Tah acknowledged the honor accorded him as the Chief Launcher of the programs, which, according to him, will provide additional inspiration to young people who are seeking knowledge in gender and security studies.

"These new programs will raise Africa to higher standards, and the new African Center for Advanced Studies on Gender and Security will continually serve as the academic hub of Africa in these knowledge areas," Engr. Tah affirmed.

He announced a financial contribution of USD$25,000 to the African Center for Gender and Security Studies at the UL as his contribution to ensure the success of the programs.

Meanwhile, Engr. Tah has urged African leaders and development partners to include support for these programs in their annual budgets and stay committed to achieving the desired results on gender and security issues.

"It is now my honor to officially launch the Master's of Science and Doctor of Philosophy programs in Gender and Security Studies. I declare these programs open, and I wish the University community all the best in this new endeavor," Engr. Tah concluded.

The official launch was followed by an inaugural lecture presented by Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Professor of Gender and Security Studies on the topic "Breaking the Silence: A gendered approach to security sector reform and ending violence in Africa."

Prof. Audi highlighted the critical role and the power of gender in the attainment of reforming Africa's security sector.

He said post-independence security institutions in many African states were established and expanded in the context of political instability, civil war, and authoritarianism, which contributed to a persistent focus on regime survival rather than citizen survival.

According to Prof. Audi, this authoritarian legacy fostered an environment in which security forces often act with impunity, are disconnected from the populations they serve, and sometimes become perpetrators of the very violence they are meant to prevent.

Prof. Audi believes a gendered approach to Security Sector Reform (SSR) in Africa is essential for breaking the silence surrounding gender-based violence and fostering sustainable peace and security.

He particularly stressed the compelling need to include women at every level of security sector initiatives. His call comes from the backdrop of studies he conducted, which proved that women are the most reliable people in security and peace-building processes, noting that "Women are accountable, have integrity, are honest, and are reliable."

"Unless we look at the role of women in security reform processes, we will not be able to solve most of the complex issues concerning security," he cautioned.

The College of Gender Studies and Interdisciplinary Research was formerly a part of several disciplines offered by the UL Honors College before it acquired the status of a college.

The decision to offer M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Gender and Security Studies followed the approval of the curriculum recently by the Academic Coordination Committee and the Faculty Senate, the highest academic decision-making bodies at the UL.

Mrs. Luopu Garmi-Blackie, Dean of the College of Gender Studies and Inter-disciplinary Research, disclosed that the program is entirely funded by the Academy for Gender and Peace, and about 80% of the lecturers and professors are from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We are proud that a program of such can be introduced in Liberia, where students from different countries can participate in the program. The program also stands to increase the visibility of our state-run university, the University of Liberia, at the international level and to the rest of the world," she noted.

She stressed the importance of equipping the next generation with the necessary tools to effectively address gender and security issues in Africa and the world.