Liberia: NPA Pythons Edge Out LPRC Oilers 46-44 in Thrilling Finish

At the SKD Gymnasium on Sunday, July 6, the NPA Pythons secured a tight 46-44 victory over the LPRC Oilers, capitalizing on a crucial five-second violation called against Fedolph Marshall in the final quarter.

The home team, NPA Pythons, showcased impressive shooting, converting 50% of their two-point attempts. Shaquille Bono led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Simeon Kennedy contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Their strong performance helped maintain an edge throughout the game.

Despite Fedolph Marshall's solid effort of 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists, the visitors from LPRC Oilers struggled to sustain their typically fast-paced style and ultimately fell short. Adam W. Barduae added nine points after a slow start for the Oilers, who were outpaced 14-9 in the early stages due to missed two-point shots.

The Pythons dominated the first quarter with a 10-3 lead, but the Oilers fought back in the second quarter to level the score at 16-16 by halftime. Although the Oilers managed to outscore their opponents 25-20 in the second half, it was not enough to overcome the Pythons' resilience.

Shooting efficiency was key for the Pythons, who made 51.2% of their shots from the field and an impressive 20-of-25 from beyond the arc, coupled with consistent free-throw shooting that kept them ahead.

Coach Raphael Quaye highlighted the importance of local talent, expressing his confidence in the team's young players, who benefit from the mentorship of the veterans. He affirmed his goal to nurture more youthful prospects, emphasizing the collective effort to achieve championship success.

Reflecting on the victory, Coach Raphael Quaye said, "I'm thrilled about today's win. We've worked hard to reach this moment and will continue our efforts until we claim the championship. I pray we maintain this consistency. Our defense and offense were outstanding, and my players delivered a great performance."