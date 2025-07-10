West Africa: Liberia Advances Aviation Security With in-Country Icao Training

Margibi County, Liberia - July 8, 2025 -- Liberia has taken a critical step toward self-reliance in aviation oversight and security with the conclusion of a landmark training program aimed at reducing external dependence and strengthening national control over civil aviation governance.

The National Inspector Course, conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from June 30 to July 8 at Roberts International Airport (RIA), brought together 20 aviation personnel--sixteen from the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and four from the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA). The training marks the first time such a course has been hosted in-country and signals a major milestone in the implementation of Liberia's Aviation Security Improvement Plan.

Designed to build the capacity of national inspectors, the ICAO-led course equipped participants with globally recognized skills in aviation security oversight, empowering them to independently evaluate and enforce safety measures across Liberia's air transport infrastructure. Officials say the training is a crucial foundation for achieving long-term institutional autonomy.

"This training represents a turning point," said Stephen Johnson, Deputy Director General of the LCAA. "It aligns directly with the government's broader agenda to improve the aviation sector by building national capacity and reducing our reliance on external experts."

According to Johnson, the program's focus on internal capacity-building will not only enhance compliance with international safety standards but also strengthen inter-agency collaboration--particularly between the LCAA and the LAA.

Jonathan Enders, Assistant Manager for Technical Services at the Liberia Airport Authority, praised the graduates during the closing ceremony for their commitment and urged them to translate their newly acquired skills into improved service delivery at Liberia's airports.

"This is not just a certificate--it's a call to action," Enders said. "You are now custodians of our national aviation security. Let this training guide how you protect our skies and serve the traveling public."

For years, Liberia has relied heavily on international evaluators to assess the state of its airport security and safety compliance. This training marks a pivotal departure from that dependency. The goal now, officials say, is to establish a sustainable framework for internal assessments, quality control, and accountability, guided by ICAO's global standards.

Participants in the course were drawn from the Internal Quality Control section of the Liberia Airport Authority's Security Department and from the security and regulatory teams at the Civil Aviation Authority. They will now serve as national inspectors responsible for routine audits, inspections, and compliance checks--placing Liberia in a stronger position to both meet and sustain international aviation benchmarks.

The initiative also reflects growing international confidence in Liberia's aviation reform efforts. ICAO's decision to host the training locally demonstrates recognition of the country's progress and its readiness to take greater ownership of its airspace safety systems.

The National Inspector Course is part of a broader series of aviation sector reforms under President Joseph Boakai's administration, which has prioritized infrastructure resilience, professional training, and interagency cooperation in pursuit of international aviation credibility.

As the newly trained inspectors return to duty, aviation authorities say Liberia is now better positioned to protect its airspace, improve the traveler experience, and gradually reclaim its place as a reliable node in West Africa's regional transport network.

"This is about sovereignty in the skies," said one official close to the program. "With trained inspectors and stronger institutions, we are building a system that Liberians can govern and trust--on our own terms."