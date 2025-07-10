Liberia: Fisheries Initiatives Wins Global Recognition

Liberia's efforts to reform and transform its fisheries sector received strong national and international praise on Monday, July 7, 2025, as the country officially marked the close-out of the Communities for Fisheries project -- a European Union-funded initiative implemented by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) in close collaboration with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

Held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, the ceremony brought together stakeholders from coastal communities, development partners, civil society, and government institutions, all celebrating what has become a globally recognized model for community-driven fisheries governance and transparency.

"This project has not only redefined how we manage our marine resources but has empowered our communities and inspired a national movement toward sustainable fisheries," said J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., Acting Director General of NaFAA, delivering the keynote address.

"Liberia's fisheries sector today is being noticed and respected across the region and globally."

Launched in December 2019 under the EU-Liberia Agriculture Programme, the Communities for Fisheries project was extended twice--first in 2024 and again in 2025--both at no additional cost, a rare move in donor programming that highlighted the EU's confidence in the project's achievements.

"Through their assistance, we achieved what many deemed impossible--two no-cost extensions," said Cephas Asare, EJF's West Africa Regional Manager.

"It is with great pride and heartfelt gratitude that we gather today--not just to close a project, but to honor a collective movement toward a more legal, sustainable, ethical, inclusive, and resilient fisheries sector for Liberia."

The initiative supported the creation and operationalization of seven Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs) in Grand Kru, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi Counties, which are now playing a frontline role in governance, decision-making, and community resource management.

More than 1,000 women and men from over 30 coastal communities have been empowered through Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), giving them financial independence, increasing household income, and strengthening their roles in the fisheries value chain.

The project also delivered five CMA offices, with a sixth nearing completion in Sass town, creating spaces for training, local governance, data collection, and service delivery under NaFAA's decentralization agenda.

The project's end comes at a time when Liberia is gaining increasing global recognition for its leadership in sustainable ocean governance.

In recent weeks, the government endorsed the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency, ratified the BBNJ Agreement and submitted its instrument of ratification at the Ocean Conference in Nice, joined the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI), and is preparing to join a ministerial level gathering in Yaoundé this week focused on regional cooperation for the Blue Economy.

"These are not isolated achievements," said Saygbe. "They are signs of a government that is serious, focused, and ready to lead. Liberia's voice is now being heard in global fisheries circles."

Looking ahead, Saygbe announced that Liberia will for the first time host World Fisheries Day on November 21, 2025, calling it a milestone event that will showcase Liberia's journey and progress in fisheries reform.

"World Fisheries Day will symbolize our commitment to the Blue Economy, to equitable governance, and to the people -- especially our fisherfolk -- who are the backbone of this sector," he declared.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union Ambassador, Jeroen Witkamp, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Liberia, expressed pride in the program's impact and reaffirmed the EU's long-term commitment.

"Today we celebrate, but it's also a bit sad to end something so important," Witkamp said. "Let me be clear: we are not going to abandon you. We are already working to come back even stronger to the fishing sector in Liberia."

Reflecting on his Dutch heritage and connection to the fishing tradition, Witkamp emphasized that the EU's involvement goes beyond funding.

"It's not about money -- we want to make a difference. And you managed to do that," he told participants. "You improved coordination, created CMAs, empowered women, and enhanced transparency. This is exactly what we hoped to see."

Witkamp offered special praise for Liberia's fishmongers and women leaders, whose efforts through VSLA groups supported families, improved livelihoods, and strengthened the fisheries economy.

"You are the backbone of your families and the heart of your communities. You've sent children to school, bought new canoes, and transformed your homes," he said.

Throughout the event, the tone was one of pride and partnership. Stakeholders from across Liberia's coastal belt expressed confidence that the foundation laid through the project will continue to serve the nation's fisheries future.

"This project has been just as much yours as it has been ours," said EJF's Cephas Asare. "Let us remember that sustainable fisheries management is an ongoing journey rather than a destination."

Asare also expressed personal gratitude to Liberia for the hospitality shown during his time in the country.

"Thank you for welcoming me and making Liberia my second home," he said. "Without your love and acceptance, this journey in my career would not have been possible."

Witkamp closed with a call to action for Liberia's coastal communities: "Hold your CMA elections. Discuss your issues. Celebrate your achievements -- and let's look together at how we can improve even more tomorrow."

With the closure of the Communities for Fisheries project, Liberia is not only celebrating progress -- it is stepping onto a larger international stage as a leader in inclusive, transparent, and sustainable fisheries governance.

The project may be ending, but its ripple effects are expected to continue for years to come -- through stronger institutions, empowered communities, and a government now recognized as a serious actor in the global Blue Economy.

"Today marks the end of a project," said Saygbe, "but the beginning of a new era for fisheries in Liberia."