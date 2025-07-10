Liberia: Suspending, Investigating, and Prosecuting Government Officials for Alleged Corruption Are Steps in the Right Direction and for a Better Liberia

opinion

Since the foundation of our democracy more than a century and half ago, the culture of officials of government pillaging state resources for their personal gains has been so inherent in our country, so much so, that some government officials make fun of the country and its citizens by their utterance and go with impunity. The time has come, and now is the time, that we change this culture and make officials of the government to be accountable for their stewardship for the offices they occupied.

Holding officials of government accountable for their stewardship has positive impacts, both on the individuals and the country. Officials of government accounting for their stewardship make them more likely to set clear goals, take ownership of their tasks, strive to meet expectations, and eventually lead to improved performance within their respective offices.

Accountability encourages individuals to take initiative and feel a sense of responsibility and ownership over their jobs which will lead to improved engagement and motivation for others in government and would be officials of government.

Successfully fulfilling one's responsibility and meeting up to expectations as a public servant through accountability increases confidence and competence, leading to growth and development. When viewed as an opportunity for growth and development and not as a witch hunt, accountability fosters individuals and national stability and peace.

Officials of government being held accountable for their actions and inactions, reinforces integrity and honesty within the government and helps officials of government to understand the impact and importance of the work they do.

A practice of holding officials of government accountable for their stewardship ensures that tasks are accurately and efficiently executed and everyone takes responsibility for their stewardship which will lead to a better environment for work and positive outcomes. Any government that holds it officials accountable for their stewardship builds trust and credibility with the citizens and their national and international partners, leading to enhanced reputation and respect for the country and the government.

Holding officials of government accountable for their stewardship creates a positive and responsible government that is nationally and internationally respected and acclaimed.

Therefore, the recent actions of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. and his government in suspending, investigating, and prosecuting officials of past and the present government for alleged corruption are steps in the right direction for our country and will curtail if not eliminate the culture of impunity that has for so long held our country stagnant and underdeveloped.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let us as citizens of our beloved country join the government in this fight by refusing to offer or accept bribes and any form of corruption and report instances of corruption in government to the relevant authorities. Practicing and supporting whistleblowing is another crucial way that we the citizens can expose corruption and help the government in this fight.

I commend President Boakai and his team who are involved in combating this menace and urge them to be transparent, professional, unpolitical, and fair in this fight as anything on the contrary will make the goal of this initiative a fiasco.

Long live our common patrimony and may the peace of God which transcends all human understanding continue to reign in our country and among us as Liberians.

About the Author

The Rev. Dr. Slewion P. Lewis is an ordained priest of the Episcopal Church of Liberia and Dean for the Emmanuel W. Johnson College of Theology at Cuttington University Undergraduate Program, Director of Theological Education of the Episcopal Church of Liberia and Priests-in- Charge of Grace Episcopal Church in Sugar Hill, Gbarnga, Bong County.