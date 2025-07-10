Liberia: Gbusuva Suspends Joseph Mehdeh for Impersonation, Constitutional Violations

- The Elected Board of the Grand Bassa University Students Union Veterans Association (GBUSUVA) has indefinitely suspended Mr. Joseph Garkluakluah Mehdeh for allegedly impersonating a leadership position and violating multiple provisions of the Association's Constitution.

In an official statement issued in Buchanan, the Board accused Mr. Mehdeh of falsely representing himself as the "Board Chairman" of GBUSUVA despite not being elected to the position and the previous advisory board having been dissolved. According to the Board, his actions contravene Article 10, Section 2 of the GBUSUVA Constitution, which clearly mandates that all members of the Board of Advisors must be elected by the Executive Committee.

"This is a gross violation of the Association's governing documents and a deliberate attempt to undermine constitutional governance," the Elected Board said. "Such actions threaten the integrity and stability of GBUSUVA."

The Board added that Mehdeh, a former member of an unconstitutionally appointed advisory body, has repeatedly issued public statements under the guise of official authority--misleading members and partners of the organization.

Effective immediately, Mr. Mehdeh has been suspended from all GBUSUVA-related activities. The Board has advised all chapters, partners, and stakeholders to refrain from engaging with him on any matter concerning the organization. The leadership further stated that disciplinary proceedings will be conducted in accordance with Article 14 of the GBUSUVA Constitution.

The suspension was endorsed by GBUSUVA's Elected Board members including Chairman Amos Sawmadal, Co-Chair Emma Nippay Barclay, and members Josephine Nyanpan, Togar A. Bealded, Thomas O. D. Roberts, Grace Nyantee, Muah Garjay, and Washington Toe.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional leadership and rule of law within the organization, the Board warned that any future acts of impersonation or constitutional breach would be met with similar disciplinary action.

"GBUSUVA will not tolerate actions that jeopardize its mission or mislead the public," the Board emphasized.

The decision comes amid broader efforts by the Association's elected leadership to restore credibility and order following what it described as years of unconstitutional practices by self-appointed actors.