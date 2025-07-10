Liberia: FAO Launches Liberia Situation Room in Rome to Strengthen Food Security

- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has inaugurated the Liberia Situation Room, a state-of-the-art hub designed to transform food security monitoring and emergency response for Liberia and the wider West African region.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, speaking during the launch at the agency's headquarters in Rome, described the facility as a science-driven decision-making center equipped with real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and risk profiling capabilities. The Liberia Situation Room, he said, will enable governments and humanitarian actors to shift from reactive to proactive responses in the face of escalating food crises.

"This is a game changer," Dongyu said. "The Liberia Situation Room combines modern design with advanced functionality, enabling collaborative analysis and strategic planning to increase resilience and anticipatory action."

The high-tech facility is part of FAO's Finance Shock-Driven Food Crises initiative, which aims to mitigate emerging threats to food production and availability through timely, data-informed interventions. The Situation Room will track 12 critical risk factors affecting food systems and generate insights accessible to stakeholders managing responses to agricultural, economic, and climate shocks.

According to Dongyu, the data center will also develop tailored risk profiles for reinsurance firms, paving the way for anticipatory insurance schemes that protect vulnerable populations in high-risk zones. "This initiative embodies FAO's commitment to harnessing technology and partnerships to protect the most vulnerable," he said.

The Director-General extended appreciation to the Government of Liberia and Minister of Agriculture J. Alexandar Nuetah for their partnership and financial support in establishing the center. Minister Nuetah joined other dignitaries for the inauguration, held on the margins of the 44th Session of the FAO Ministerial Conference, which convened global leaders to address pressing challenges in food production, security, and sustainability.

The Liberia Situation Room was launched alongside the Netherlands Acceleration Zone, another technical facility at FAO headquarters focused on enhancing international collaboration and innovation in agriculture. Together, both facilities are expected to boost FAO's operational efficiency and effectiveness across its global network.