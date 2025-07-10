Liberia: Min. Gray Resigns From LFA, Issa Roles, Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

9 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Murvee Gray, a key figure in Liberian football and youth sports, has stepped down from his roles as chair of the Liberia Football Association's (LFA) Academical Committee and member of its Executive Committee.

Gray, who also serves as Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, announced his resignation Tuesday during a press briefing at his Paynesville office, citing a desire to make room for new leadership.

"My intention to resign is to give others the chance to serve," he told reporters.

Gray also confirmed he will not seek reelection in the LFA's April 2026 elections, signaling a broader exit from football governance after decades of service.

A longtime ally of LFA President Mustapha Raji, Gray declined to say whether he would support Raji's anticipated bid for a third term.

"I supported Raji because of what I saw in him before the 2022 election," Gray said. "But I will name my choice of candidate very soon."

In addition to his LFA resignation, Gray announced he is stepping down as vice president for administration of the Inter-School Sports Association (ISSA), where he has served since 1992.

"I want to appreciate all those who worked with me while in ISSA. I am stepping down now," he said, adding that his decision was not due to any internal conflict. "I have served, and it's time to go."

Gray was elected to the LFA Executive Committee in 2022 and has played a central role in youth and school sports development over the years.

His public service career spans several administrations. He first served as assistant sports minister under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was replaced after President George Weah took office in 2018, and was reappointed to the role in 2024 by President Joseph Boakai.

Gray's departure comes at a pivotal moment for the LFA, with its 2026 elections on the horizon. His exit is expected to shift the balance within the association's leadership as the race to succeed or challenge Raji gains momentum.

