Liberia: Sankofa Farms Urges Livestock Investment As Liberia Imports 75 Percent of Its Meat

Standing beside a pen of sheep, goats, and cattle at SANKOFA Farms in Bong County, Nyamah G. Dunbar delivers a blunt message: Liberia must invest in livestock or continue relying on low-quality imported meat to feed its people.

"Liberians eat meat every day, but very few stop to consider its source," Dunbar said. "We could be producing far more ourselves."

Despite Liberia's vast tracts of fertile land, more than 75% of the country's meat supply is imported, including chicken, pork, and beef--much of it low-quality or expired meat from Europe, Brazil, and the United States, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. Local farmers account for a fraction of national meat production. A 2020 survey by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services found that only 3.5% of Liberian farmers raise livestock, and most do so at subsistence levels with little access to veterinary care or formal markets.

Dunbar, founder of SANKOFA Farms, believes animal husbandry must become a national priority. "We're neglecting it," she said. "We have land, we have the appetite for meat, and we have farmers who are willing to do the work."

Hard Lessons on the Farm

SANKOFA began integrating livestock into its operations after Dunbar identified glaring gaps in local meat production. Initially sourcing cattle and sheep from Mali and elsewhere in West Africa, the farm encountered numerous setbacks--security threats, theft, feed shortages, and rising operating costs.

"Feed prices, especially for pigs, can triple overnight," she said. "At one point, we couldn't get quality feed, and our pigs began showing signs of nutrient deficiency."

Dunbar also pointed to a weak veterinary system. SANKOFA relies on specialists trained at the Songhai Center in Benin, which emphasizes organic, low-antibiotic animal care. "We try to raise healthy animals without heavy pharmaceutical use," she said. "But when we need support, the Ministry of Agriculture isn't much help."

While the Ministry has supported the farm's vegetable program, its livestock initiative has been developed through private investment alone.

A Model in Progress, Not Yet at Scale

Despite challenges, SANKOFA is among the few functional livestock and training centers in Liberia. "We've been able to supply a handful of people with sheep and cattle," Dunbar said. "But it's not enough. We need scale."

She draws inspiration from northern Nigeria, where livestock farmers typically manage herds of 100 to 150 cattle. Liberia, she argues, should aim for that kind of scale--nationwide.

The regional outlook backs her call. The West African Livestock Innovation Center reports that livestock contributes up to 15% of agricultural GDP in West Africa, supporting over 200 million people. Liberia's contribution remains marginal.

FAO data indicates that of Liberia's 4.3 million hectares of land suitable for animal husbandry, less than 10% is used for that purpose.

Policy Paralysis and Missed Opportunities

Dunbar says lack of policy coordination is holding the sector back. Liberia's proposed National Livestock Policy, which aims to boost domestic meat production by 30% by 2030, has been stuck in draft form since 2019.

"Agriculture should not be treated like charity," she said. "We need enabling conditions--financing, infrastructure, and functioning rural markets. Not everything should revolve around Monrovia."

She called for the revival of the Agricultural Bank, improvements in veterinary services, and stronger incentives for private-sector investment.

Feeding Liberia, Feeding the Future

At SANKOFA, livestock are raised using a blend of traditional practices and modern science. "Our animals are cared for properly, and our technicians are well trained," Dunbar said. "This farm is proof of what's possible."

She envisions a Liberia where every county supports its own livestock economy, offering safe, traceable meat and reducing dependence on imports. "A country that can't feed itself isn't truly sovereign," she said. "It's really that simple."