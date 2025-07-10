Sierra Leone: LDEA Arrests Two in U.S.$20k Kush Trafficking Bust At Liberia-Sierra Leone Border

Published: July 9, 2025

BO WATERSIDE, Grand Cape Mount County -- The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested two men in possession of Kush worth US$20,000 at the Bo Waterside border crossing between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Kush, a highly dangerous synthetic drug wreaking havoc among Liberia's youth, has become a quick source of illicit income, drawing individuals--including women--into its trafficking network.

The suspects, identified as Joseph Barclay, 26, a Liberian national, and David Kalokoh, 23, a Sierra Leonean, were arrested over the weekend while allegedly smuggling the narcotic substance into Liberia. According to the LDEA, the pair was transporting the drug in a black Wrangler Jeep that had been towed through the border due to mechanical failure.

The LDEA said the Kush, valued at approximately L$3.8 million, was hidden in the vehicle's interior compartment. The drugs were discovered after a targeted search based on actionable intelligence and coordinated surveillance by security agents.

"This operation was not a coincidence," said the LDEA commander in Grand Cape Mount County. "It was based on credible intelligence, careful monitoring, and sustained efforts by our agents and joint security teams."

Bo Waterside, a major entry point between Liberia and Sierra Leone, has long been flagged by regional and international security agencies as vulnerable to the trafficking of contraband, including drugs, small arms, and counterfeit goods.

Barclay and Kalokoh have been formally charged and transferred to the Tienii Magisterial Court in Cape Mount County, where a preliminary hearing is expected this week, according to court officials.

Investigators revealed that Barclay resides in Logan Town, Bushrod Island, Monrovia, while Kalokoh is from Kenema District in eastern Sierra Leone--a region increasingly known for Kush cultivation and experimental production.

Kalokoh has denied knowledge of the drugs, claiming he was merely accompanying Barclay and unaware of the Kush hidden in the vehicle.

If convicted under Liberia's revised drug law, the two men face up to 10 years in prison, along with fines.

LDEA Director General Anthony Souh praised his officers at Bo Waterside for the successful operation and reaffirmed his agency's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

"This operation is a model for how inter-agency collaboration at national borders should work," he said.

Souh also called on the public to assist by reporting the movement of illicit drugs and urged transport operators--especially commercial drivers and motorcyclists--to remain vigilant and report suspicious packages.

He noted that the Mano River Union intelligence network has been increasingly effective in identifying and intercepting smuggled contraband--a development he described as commendable.

Liberia and Sierra Leone, two of the four Mano River Union member states, are among the countries hardest hit by drug infiltration, with both now serving as transit hubs for regional and international narcotics trafficking.

Kush, a synthetic cannabinoid, contains powerful and potentially lethal substances, including fentanyl, tramadol, and other psychoactive agents. Its rapid effect has made it particularly addictive, leading to rising use among drug-dependent individuals.