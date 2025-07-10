Liberia: Fassell Target Beninese Striker As Yallah Replacement

-- FC Fassell have identified Beninese forward Ndenie Cisse of Loto Popo FC as a leading candidate to replace departing striker Mark Yallah, who has joined Ugandan top-flight side Vipers SC.

Cisse, known for his speed and clinical finishing, emerged on Fassell's radar following an impressive showing at the 2024 Peace Cup in Grand Bassa County. He netted a hat-trick against Mighty Barrolle and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament -- performances that caught the attention of scouts and fans alike.

Fassell officials are reportedly in talks with the Beninese club and remain hopeful of securing the 20-year-old's signature before the new season begins.

Yallah, a key figure in Fassell's historic 2024-25 campaign, helped the club win its first Liberia Football Association First Division League title. He finished the season with 21 goals, earning recognition as one of Liberia's most prolific forwards.

While neither Fassell nor Vipers SC has officially confirmed the transfer, photos of Yallah's signing ceremony have circulated widely on social media. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Yallah's move to Uganda marks a major milestone in his career. He joins a Vipers side -- nicknamed "The Venoms" -- that boasts seven Uganda Premier League titles and regularly competes in CAF inter-club tournaments.

The potential addition of Cisse would bolster Fassell's attack as they prepare to defend their league title and possibly pursue continental ambitions.