Nigeria: Abia Community Raises Concern Over Health Centre

As the Abia State government is retrofitting 200 primary health centres across the state, Isingwu Ofemme community have raised concern over the condition of their own health centre.

A cross section of leaders of the community in Umuahia North local government area stated this to LEADERSHIP in the community, soliciting the intervention of the government.

Speaking, the chairman of the community Bright Nduchekweme decried the condition of the facility which he said once served four communities within the clan.

His words " After its commissioning, by former governor Theodore Orji, it became a source of joy to every man and woman in the community," he recounted.

"Pregnant women delivered safely, children were immunized, and the sick received prompt medical attention. Today, the facility has become a shadow of its former self."

Contributing, the village head, Godson Ohanu, expressed deep concern over the current state of the centre, noting that it could barely handle emergencies now.

"The health centre used to serve us well. But its collapse has caused us untold hardship. We are urging Governor Alex Otti to come to our aid," he added.

Similarly, the women leader, Blessing Edwin appealed to the governor "to show compassion and intervene for the sake of pregnant women and children.

According to her "Life has become a daily struggle since the ugly situation began. Accessing basic healthcare is now a nightmare for us,"