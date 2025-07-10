Nigeria: How Inuwa Yahaya Is Rescuing Communities From the Ravages of Erosion

For decades, Gombe State carried a heavy, painful label of the 'Gully Erosion Capital of the North-East', a brutal reality for thousands of our people. Homes swallowed by relentless gullies. Roads and bridges collapsing. Entire neighborhoods, especially those of our most vulnerable, left isolated and in despair. Yet, for too long, these cries went unheard.

But today the narrative is steadily changing under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, CON.

With visionary direction, an unrelenting commitment to environmental safety, and a deep love for the people, especially the vulnerable and low-income communities, the Inuwa-led Administration has boldly tackled one of the state's most pressing and life-threatening challenges.

Since Governor Inuwa Yahaya took office in 2019, we have witnessed a bold departure from passive governance to proactive leadership. The Governor has refused to let his people remain trapped in a cycle of environmental degradation plaguing the urban and peri-urban communities.

His intervention began with the 7.5km GSU to Malam Inna Gully Erosion Control Project, executed in collabiration with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), which laid the foundation for what has now become a state-wide model of environmental restoration. The success here paved the way for even more ambitious ones.

This was followed by the 21km FCE(T)- Unguwa Uku Gully Reclamation Project under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), a major stride that not only reclaimed degraded land but also secured entire neighborhoods from further destruction.

Next came the 7.5 kilometre Gombe International Hotel to Nayi-Nawa Gully Corridor Project, restoring critical infrastructure and shielding densely populated areas from environmental collapse.

However, the most ambitious and symbolic of them all is the 18km GGMC Doma Gully Control Project, a monstrous trench etched into the city's landscape and widely regarded as the most catastrophic gully system in Gombe State. Stretching from the Commissioner of Police's residence to the Government Girls Mega College, Doma, this gully has swallowed homes, destroyed livelihoods, claimed lives, and crippled public infrastructure.

Under previous administrations, communities along this corridor, mostly inhabited by low-income earners, were left to fend for themselves, their cries buried under years of neglect and political inaction. But Governor Inuwa Yahaya refused to let them be forgotten.

At Hayin Kwarin Misau, one of the communities most affected by the Doma gully, Governor Inuwa's administration had earlier constructed a four-span, 4.2 billion Naira bridge, reconnecting the isolated neighborhood with the rest of Gombe metropolis. This isn't just a physical bridge; it is a bridge to inclusion, safety, and economic participation.

Unlike most infrastructure projects often concentrated in highbrow districts, these interventions have been deliberately sited in underserved and densely populated areas, reaffirming Governor Inuwa Yahaya's enduring philosophy: that governance must reach the grassroots, and the dignity of the 'talakawa' must be upheld.

These gully erosion control projects transcend civil engineering. They are life-saving, economy-boosting, and future-securing investments. Alongside the engineering works, the government approved a 2.1 billion Naira compensation package for those affected within the 10-meter buffer zones. This not only cushions the impact of displacement but also empowers affected households to rebuild with dignity.

In addition, the government is supporting affected communities with livelihood-enhancing interventions, such as fishponds, poultry farms, and greenhouses, to help residents transition from crisis to sustainability. Vegetation restoration and flood-channel stabilization works are also underway, providing employment for local artisans and boosting the rural economy.

For residents who have suffered in silence for decades, these projects are not merely public works - they are lifelines. For many, they represent a miraculous response to long-unmet prayers.

While some politicians spend their final years in office pursuing personal ambitions or political positioning, Governor Inuwa Yahaya is focused on doubling down on life-changing, community-driven projects, leaving not just memories, but monuments of leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He has vowed to complete the GGMC-Doma Gully Control Project before the end of his tenure. Though the contract, awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited, is valued at 48.6 billion Naira with a 30-month completion timeline, the Governor has expressed commitment to fast-tracking delivery so that relief reaches those in need sooner rather than later.

From Doma to Hayin Misau and Malam Inna to Unguwa Uku, the sentiment is unanimous: Governor Inuwa Yahaya has done what others only promised.

As Dr. Sadiq Adamu, Chairman of the Hayin Misau Development Association, aptly put it: "Since 1967, we were told this gully and the bridge would be fixed. Leader after leader made promises. But today,

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has brought our dream to life. This is not just an engineering project - it is a legacy of protection, prosperity, and progress."

Thanks to a Governor who leads with heart and vision, Gombe State is no longer sinking - it is rising; reclaiming land, restoring dignity and securing the future.

- Kumo is Special Assistant to Gombe State Governor on Media