Congo-Kinshasa: AFC/M23 Lauds Museveni's Reopening of Eastern DR Congo Borders

Bertrand Bisimwa, the AFC/M23 rebellion's deputy coordinator, has applauded President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, "for his decision to reopen all border posts" with eastern DR Congo.

"This is a mark of responsible leadership that places the people at the center of all political action," said on Thursday, July 10, in a post on X.

Remercions Son Excellence Yoweri Museveni, Président de la République de l'Ouganda pour sa décision de réouvrir tous les postes frontaliers avec le Congo Oriental. C'est une marque d'un leadership responsable qui fait du peuple le centre de toute action politique. @KagutaMuseveni pic.twitter.com/Zq9HlAlJov-- Bertrand Bisimwa (@bbisimwa) July 10, 2025

The rebels captured swathes of territory in South Kivu and North Kivu provinces early this year.

As part of a broader strategy to counter the rebel's activities and paralyse life in the region, Kinshasa halted the banking system in areas controlled by the rebel alliance, among others.

Bisimwa posted pictures, and a video, in which a Ugandan official officially opened the Bunagana border crossing "for formal trade, for formal communication," amidst applause.

In one of the videos, Abel Bizimana, the LCV chairperson in Uganda's Kisoro District, is seen addressing a huge jubilant crowd at the border.

Speaking in fluent Kinyarwanda, Bizimana addressed the border community, saying: "I am delighted by this action which allows our people to again trade especially since this is something we had requested for."

In April, the Congolese government and the rebels agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities in eastern DR Congo after their negotiators met in Qatar in the first direct peace talks in more than three years.

A fifth round of talks between the Congolese government and AFC/M23 rebels begins in Doha, the capital of Qatar, this week, according to reports.

The AFC/M23 is fighting for governance that supports basic human rights, secures all Congolese citizens, and addresses the root causes of conflict. Its leaders have vowed to uproot tribalism, nepotism, corruption, and genocide ideology, among other vices, widespread in DR Congo.