Uganda Re-Opens Bunagana-Mupaka Border Points With DR Congo

10 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

After four years of closure, Uganda has re-opened it's border points with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Bunagana and Mupaka.

The border was closed in June 2022 due to the M23 rebel activities in the DRC.

In 2022,the Kisoro district security committee resolved to close the Uganda-DRC border of Bunagana and Mupaka.

A team of Kisoro district official led by Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Badru Sebyara met with DRC officials, led by Desire Kanyamarere,mayor of Bunagana,to officially re-open the border.

Durimg the re-opening Sebyara applauded president Museveni for the border re-opening stressing that it will boost border trade between the two countries.

"We are so thankful to president Museveni for allowing this border to be opened."Sebyala noted.

MP Bufumbira South, Seruganda Niyonsaba and the Kisoro LC5 Abel Bizimana also echoed their voices extending their appreciation to President Museveni and CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba for border re-opening highlighting that the business has counted losses for a long period of time.

"Border closure has greatly affected our people because we have business people from banks, but since the border closure some of them sold of their properties," leaders say.

Ismail Ndayambaje mayor Bunagana called on business sector to quickly resume business operations along the border line.

