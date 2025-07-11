Nigeria: Visa Policy - Nigerian Govt to Curb U.S. Visa Overstays As Minister Meets American Envoy

In response to the recent shift in United States visa policy for Nigerian citizens, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged stronger oversight to curb visa overstays and enhance compliance with international travel protocols.

The Minister made this known following a high-level meeting with the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, on Wednesday in Abuja. The engagement came a day after the US government slashed the validity period and entry allowance for most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians.

Speaking via a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Tunji-Ojo said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations through a well-structured visa framework and addressing mutual concerns over travel documentation and compliance.

"Our government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), will continue to ensure strict compliance across the board in key areas," he said. "This includes secure travel documents, ensuring the issuance of secure documents with verified traveller identities and visa overstay management: implementing measures to limit overstays by travellers on US visas."

He noted that the US envoy offered "valuable insights into the revised protocol and its alignment with established practices to uphold the integrity of the visa process."

According to the minister, both sides emphasised greater collaboration between the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the US Mission in Nigeria, to promote adherence to visa regulations and encourage responsible travel behaviour among Nigerian citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The US Ambassador, Richard Mills, also applauded Nigeria's own immigration reforms, particularly the introduction of the new e-visa policy.

"The ambassador described the new e-visa policy of the Nigeria Immigration Service as an innovation intended to streamline and enhance the application process for foreign travellers into the country," Tunji-Ojo stated.

Another key outcome of the meeting was a renewed commitment to information sharing between both governments, particularly as it concerns public safety.

"Sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety," the minister added.

The meeting was also attended by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

LEADERSHIP reports that the US Embassy had earlier explained that the new visa policy for Nigerians was part of a "global reciprocity realignment." The new rules mean nearly all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry and valid for just three months, a significant departure from previous terms that allowed for multiple entries over two years or more.