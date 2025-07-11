Nigeria: Tinubu Didn't Stop 5-Year Visa Policy for Americans - Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports circulating on social media that President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of the issuance of 5-year multiple-entry Nigerian visas to United States citizens.

LEADERSHIP reports that the rumours were fuelled by United States Department of State's Tuesday decision to update its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria.

But, on a statement released on Thursday, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claim as false and misleading, reaffirming that Nigeria has not altered its visa policy toward American citizens.

"President Tinubu has never stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas to US citizens," Onanuga stated. "Nigeria continues to honour existing bilateral agreements and remains committed to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations."

He added that shortly after assuming office, President Tinubu directed government agencies to implement all subsisting bilateral agreements with foreign nations, including the United States, and to ensure that foreign nationals are treated fairly in line with diplomatic protocols.

The clarification comes in the wake of reports that the United States government had reduced visa validity for Nigerian applicants, citing a lack of reciprocity as the reason. However, the Nigerian government disagrees with this assertion.

"The US government's claim of reciprocity does not reflect the actual situation," the statement noted. "Nigeria has continued to issue 5-year multiple-entry visas to American citizens."

Onanuga explained that a new short-term visa category--known as the e-visa--was recently introduced by Nigeria to simplify the entry process for tourists and business travelers. The e-visa offers a 90-day single-entry validity and is processed entirely online within 48 hours, eliminating the need for applicants to visit the embassy.

He emphasised that the e-visa is not a replacement for the standard 5-year visa and only applies to those seeking a quicker, short-term alternative. "It replaces the inefficient visa-on-arrival system, which was often exploited for extortion," he said.

The e-visa policy, according to the Presidency, aligns with President Tinubu's broader agenda to boost investment, trade, and tourism by making it easier for non-nationals to do business in Nigeria.

The statement further noted that while Nigeria has opened the e-visa platform to US citizens and several other nationalities, the United States has yet to reciprocate by offering similar ease of access to Nigerian travellers.

Despite the disparity, the Presidency assured that the Nigerian government remains committed to constructive dialogue with the United States to address any concerns and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"In the spirit of partnership and mutual respect, President Tinubu's administration will continue to engage with US authorities to ensure that visa policies reflect the long-standing friendship between both countries," Onanuga said.