Nigeria: Tinubu Urged to Probe NNPCL's Failure to Revive Port Harcourt Refinery

11 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

North East Coalition Group for Bola Tinubu 2027 has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) over its failure to fix the Port Harcourt Refinery and other others owned by the federal government.

The call was made by the group's chairman, Ibrahim Babagana, yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a press briefing with coalition stakeholders.

The group questioned the utilisation of funds allocated for refinery rehabilitation, which seems unaccounted for, citing $1.5 billion approved in 2021 for rehabilitation and budgeted for repairs.

"The investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the refineries' failures and alleged financial improprieties, potentially leading to reactivating local refineries and strengthening regulatory oversight," he said.

Babagana commended the recent probe and investigation carried out by the EFCC on former key NNPCL officials, which includes: former group chief executive officer Mele Kyari; former managing director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Ibrahim Onoja; former managing director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Mustafa Sugungun; and chairman of the Board of Port Harcourt Refinery, who was the former EVP upstream NNPCL, Adokiye Tombomieye.

He added that the coalition has sent a formal petition to the office of the accountant general, the chairman of the EFCC, and the office of the vice president of the federation to ensure a thorough investigation.

The group believes President Tinubu's intervention is crucial in ensuring accountability and transparency in Nigeria's energy sector management.

The North East Coalition group also commended President Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda and pledged its support for his re-election in 2027.

