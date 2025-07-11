Nigeria: National Agency for the Control of Aids (Naca) Convenes 7th National Council On Aids (Nca) Meeting in Lagos

blog

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is pleased to announce the convening of the 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) Meeting, scheduled to take place in Lagos State with support from Lagos State Agency for the Control of AIDS in August under the theme:

"Advancing National HIV Sustainability Agenda in the Changing Global Policy on Aid."

This high-level statutory meeting brings together stakeholders from government, civil society, development partners, and communities to deliberate on sustainable strategies for HIV prevention, care, and control in Nigeria, especially amid shifting global aid policies.

Established under the NACA Act of 2006, the National Council on AIDS (NCA) is the apex national coordinating body guiding the country's multi-sectoral HIV/AIDS response. The 7th meeting will focus on reviewing progress, consolidating national HIV sustainability efforts, and setting technical direction for the years ahead.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Director-General of NACA, who is also the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Temitope Ilori, emphasized the significance of this year's session:

"As donor landscapes evolve, Nigeria must take bold steps to ensure that HIV prevention, treatment, and support remain accessible and resilient. The Council offers us a unified platform to chart that future."

Key Highlights of the 7th NCA:

· Three Core Tracks:

· Advancing the National HIV Sustainability Agenda in a Changing Global Aid Landscape

· Multi-Sectoral Approaches to Sustainability of HIV and Related Developmental Diseases

· Strengthening Sub-National Structures for Sustainability and Health Systems Effectiveness

· Review of 6th NCA Resolutions:

An update on the implementation status of the twelve resolutions from the previous meeting will be provided.

· Call for Memoranda:

Stakeholders are invited to submit policy and implementation memos, which will be reviewed and potentially adopted to shape Nigeria's HIV response.

· Technical and Council Sessions:

The meeting will include a two-day technical review and a one-day Council deliberation, culminating in a communique outlining the path forward.

· Special Gala Night:

A gala night hosted by the Lagos State Governor will recognize key contributions and celebrate progress.

Strategic Importance

The 7th NCA will serve as a coordination hub for partners from across sectors--including TB, malaria, reproductive health, civil society, religious organizations, donors, and international development partners--to align efforts under a unified sustainability agenda.

Participants

Delegates are expected from the 36 States and FCT, including:

·SACA Heads

·State Commissioners for Health and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health

·NACA Directors

·Representatives from sister Agencies

·Representatives from patient communities, CSOs, and faith-based groups

·Development partners, implementing partners and donor representatives

About NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) leads and coordinates Nigeria's multi-sectoral response to HIV/AIDS. Through policy guidance, stakeholders engagement, and strategic planning, NACA works to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in Nigeria.

Signed

Dr Daniel Ndukwe

Chairman Planning Committee

For media inquiries and registration information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Toyin Aderibigbe

Head, Public Relations and Protocol

Email: taderibigbe@naca.gov.ng

Phone: +234 7036611266

Website: www.naca.gov.ng