Nigeria: Scores Killed As Military Airstrikes Hit Terrorists' Convoy in Zamfara, Kebbi Boundary

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force attached with Operation Fansan Yamma have bombed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State

The terrorists were said to be moving in a convoy with the mission of carrying out massive attacks in some parts of Zamfara and Kebbi states, when they were overran by the airstrikes.

Specifically, the airstrikes hit the terrorists when real-time intelligence revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about two armed terrorists.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, who disclosed this Thursday night via a statement, said some terrorists, who tried to escape were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, adding that as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes.

Ejodame, an Air Commodore, explained that the airstrikes effectively disrupted enemy's withdrawal routes on Wednesday when the operation was carried out before ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga village on Thursday morning.

He said, "In a major offensive under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the Nigerian Air Force neutralised scores of armed bandits in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 9 July 2025, targeting a migrating convoy along the Kebbi-Zamfara axis.

"The strikes were based on real-time intelligence, which revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about 2 armed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

"After positive identification confirming the hostile presence, NAF aircraft engaged the convoy with devastating accuracy. Survivors were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes, effectively disrupting enemy withdrawal routes.

"Following the airstrikes, ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga village on the morning of 10 July 2025.

"At the scene, remains of scores of terrorists and their weapons were found in the area, along with several burnt motorcycles. This joint air-ground operation dealt a significant blow to bandit networks in the region".

The senior military officer said the operation underscored the NAF's unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, and deny terrorists freedom of action, while it continues to support the ground forces to ensure lasting peace is restored across the country.